Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,165 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kura Oncology worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521,417 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 999,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

