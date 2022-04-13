RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.30

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 9943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 405.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.