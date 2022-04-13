Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.82

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,486,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

