Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.05 ($71.80).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €48.71 ($52.95) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.92 and its 200-day moving average is €57.74. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($75.18).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

