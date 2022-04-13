Roth Capital Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Neutral

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.25. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,590,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

