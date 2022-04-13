Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 26,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 102,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

