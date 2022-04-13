Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Roots (TSE:ROOTGet Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

