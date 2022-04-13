Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIBS opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

