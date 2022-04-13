Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,553,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

