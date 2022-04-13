Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $385,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

