Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.48 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

