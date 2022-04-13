Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.