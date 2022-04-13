Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 585,765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Qurate Retail by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

