Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 472 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

OKE opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

