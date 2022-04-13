Rollins (NYSE:ROL) PT Raised to $40.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

ROL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.