Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $113.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.92. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

