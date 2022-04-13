Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 3%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 1,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 630,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.22.

In related news, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 134,392 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

