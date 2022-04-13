Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

