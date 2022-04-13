RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $406.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

