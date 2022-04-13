Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 414,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,701. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

