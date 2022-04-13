RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

