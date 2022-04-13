Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.48. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1,657 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

