Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.