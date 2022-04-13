REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 249,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

