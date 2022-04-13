Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 340.9% in March

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

