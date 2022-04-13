Reviewing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Xometry alerts:

46.6% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xometry and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $218.34 million 7.27 -$61.38 million N/A N/A Riskified $229.14 million 4.10 -$178.88 million N/A N/A

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Xometry and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 6 0 2.86 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Xometry presently has a consensus target price of $75.95, suggesting a potential upside of 111.39%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 114.53%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -28.11% -43.18% -20.95% Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

Summary

Xometry beats Riskified on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands. It serves various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland. Xometry, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Athena Ventures II LLC.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.