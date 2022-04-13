Reviewing Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Indra Sistemas and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 3 1 0 2.25 Daiwa Securities Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Indra Sistemas currently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 235.42%. Given Indra Sistemas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indra Sistemas is more favorable than Daiwa Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 20.07% 6.16% 0.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Daiwa Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.49 -$74.42 million $0.23 20.87 Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.68 $985.42 million $0.77 6.96

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Indra Sistemas. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indra Sistemas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Indra Sistemas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas (Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, it offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and energy transport and distribution network manufacture services; engineering and consultancy services for environment, transport, construction, water, and industry areas; and digital agency, web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, it researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical communication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 177 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products, primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

