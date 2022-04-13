Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.69.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$74.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.70.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

