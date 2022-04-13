Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

