Research Analysts Set Expectations for REX American Resources Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for REX American Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in REX American Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

