Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

PGR stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $43,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

