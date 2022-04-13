Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
