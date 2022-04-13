RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.21. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.61.

About RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

