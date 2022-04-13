RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.21. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.61.
About RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovaCare (RCAR)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.