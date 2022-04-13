Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Purchases £49,597.04 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) insider William Lee acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,746 ($48.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,597.04 ($64,629.97).

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,846 ($50.12) on Wednesday. Renishaw plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,668 ($47.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,655 ($86.72). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,251.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,594.50.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Renishaw Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.