Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Purchases £49,597.04 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) insider William Lee acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,746 ($48.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,597.04 ($64,629.97).
LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,846 ($50.12) on Wednesday. Renishaw plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,668 ($47.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,655 ($86.72). The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,251.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,594.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.
Renishaw Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
