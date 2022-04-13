Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €315.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.09.

REMYY stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

