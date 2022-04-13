Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,730 ($35.57) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

