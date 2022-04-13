Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $632.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $605.00 to $632.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $727.94.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $715.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $474.60 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.85 and a 200 day moving average of $628.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

