Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,891.00

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $219,891.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.07459619 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.00 or 1.00012440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

