Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

4/1/2022 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

3/30/2022 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $12.00.

AYLA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 8,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,722. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

