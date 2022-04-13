Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

UTG stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

