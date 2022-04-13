RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RNWK opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.53.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
