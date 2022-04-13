RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RNWK opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

