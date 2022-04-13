REAL Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

