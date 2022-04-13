RBA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

