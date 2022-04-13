RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,679 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,124,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

