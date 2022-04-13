Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM):
- 4/12/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “
- 4/7/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “
- 3/2/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “
NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.