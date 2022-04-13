Raymond James Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$3.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

MGDPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 25,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

