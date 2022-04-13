Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,225.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($28.99) and last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.80), with a volume of 173879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($28.80).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,420 ($31.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.82) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.28) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,304 ($30.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,794.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,893.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

