Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $113.69 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.