Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $27,561.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011085 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00230931 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.