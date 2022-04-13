Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 4.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 13,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
