Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 4.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 13,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

